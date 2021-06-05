Apple TV + announces documentary from the creator of Snoopy and Charlie Brown

Honoring the “humble and simple” author of Peanuts (the strip that tells the adventures of Charlie Brown and Snoopy), Charles “Sparky” Schulz, is the goal of the documentary Who Are You, Charlie Brown? which will premiere worldwide on June 25 on Apple TV +, announces the platform this Friday.

The documentary, narrated by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, celebrates the relevance and popularity of the comic strip across generations, as well as its timeless art and design.

Apple TV +, which produces the documentary in collaboration with Imagine Documentaries (by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard) and WildBrain, presented the trailer and the release date of the documentary on Friday, which will contain interviews with friends, family, other comic authors and celebrities. comic strip fans, “creating a touching portrait” of American Charles “Sparky” Schulz (1922-2000).

The documentary weaves together a new animated story as Charlie Brown embarks on a quest to find out who he is with interviews with Jean Schulz, his widow, as well as Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, Paul Feig, Ira Glass, Noah Schnapp, Miya Cech, Keith L. Williams, Chip Kidd, Lynn Johnston, Robb Armstrong, among others.

All this to honor its creator, a man “whose simple characters would have an impact on the lives of millions of people over decades, and would become cultural icons.”

Source: However