Apple to revamp MacBook Pro, MacBook Air with faster chips

(Bloomberg) – Apple Inc. is preparing to launch several new Mac desktops and laptops with faster processors, new designs, and improved connectivity to external devices, accelerating the company’s effort to replace Intel Corp. chips and outperform rival computer makers.

The review covers a wide range of Macs, including Apple’s high-end laptop, the MacBook Pro; the mass-market laptop, the MacBook Air; and its desktops, Mac Pro, iMac and Mac mini, according to people familiar with the matter.

The redesigned MacBook Pros are expected to debut earlier this summer, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity as an internal matter; These will be followed by a refreshing MacBook Air, a new low-end MacBook Pro, and a new Mac Pro workstation. The company is also working on a higher-end desktop Mac mini and larger iMac. The machines will feature company-designed processors that will far exceed the performance and capabilities of current M1 chips, the people said.

Apple plans to release the redesigned MacBook Pro in 14-inch (codenamed J314) and 16-inch (J316) screen sizes. They will have a redesigned chassis, a MagSafe magnetic charger, and more ports for connecting external drives and devices. In addition, Apple will re-incorporate the HDMI port and the SD card slot, which it had eliminated in previous versions, prompting criticism from photographers, among others.

PC shipments increased 32% in the first quarter, Gartner Inc. reported last month, the highest year-on-year growth since the firm began tracking the market in 2000. Apple was the fourth-largest seller with 15% of the US market, an increase from 12% in the same quarter of the previous year, and 8% worldwide.

The Mac product line has increasingly contributed to the company’s revenue, generating $ 9.1 billion in Apple’s January-March quarter, or 10% of total sales.

Last fall, Apple began replacing the Intel processors in the iPhone and iPad with the company’s own-designed M1 chips, which use less power and allow mobile devices to run the same applications as Macs. Now they come to the Mac line. most powerful iterations of the company’s silicon. They will have more graphics and compute cores, increasing speeds for daily tasks and intense jobs like video editing and scheduling.

For the new MacBook Pros, Apple plans two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die: both include eight high-performance cores and two low-power cores for a total of 10, but they will be offered. in variants of 16 or 32 graphics cores.

The high-performance cores activate for more complex jobs, while the energy-efficient cores operate at slower speeds for more basic needs like web browsing, preserving battery life. The new chips differ from the M1 design, which has four high-performance cores, four low-power cores, and eight graphics cores in today’s 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The chips also include up to 64 gigabytes of memory versus a maximum of 16 on the M1. They will have an improved neural engine, which processes machine learning tasks, and will allow the addition of more Thunderbolt ports, which allow users to sync data and connect to external devices, than the two on the current MacBook Pro M1.

This will be the first time that professional Macs have had their own main processors; Eventually, the company will stop selling high-end Intel MacBook Pros.

Apple has also been working on a more powerful version of the Mac mini (codenamed J374) with the same chip as the upcoming MacBook Pro. It is expected to have four ports compared to the pair available on the current low-end version and will move above the current M1 Mac Mini. Apple could delay or cancel the launch of the new mini, as it has done in the past, but the company will likely end up replacing the Intel-equipped version that it sells now.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

