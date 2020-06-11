There are already several rumors that pointed to a iMac range renewal with smaller frame design and several improvements in the specifications. Now Sonny Dickson reveals that this new iMac will arrive at WWDC and that it will bring important news.

New design, T2 chip, new GPUs and no Fusion Drive

The last redesign of the iMac took place more than eight years ago, if we listen to the rumors, the new iMac model will have a design similar to that of the iPad Pro. A redesign with which the device frames they could practically disappear to resemble the Apple Pro Display XDR that Apple sells alongside the Mac Pro.

It was in 2012 when, with the latest redesign of the iMac, the Cupertino company reduced the thickness of the device to just 5mm. A change that, although appreciated and appreciated by looking at the computer from the side, disappears completely for the same user. After the redesign of the iPhone with the iPhone X, the iPad with the iPad Pro and with the appearance of the 16 “MacBook Pro, the iMac began to see its design somewhat lacking in renovations.

New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion drive – Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 9, 2020

This drastic exterior redesign will also accompany several more interesting internal improvements. The new iMac would permanently abandon Fusion Drive discs completely removing mechanical disks from Apple devices and setting APFS as the file system for all products. In addition, this redesign would bring the T2 security chip that is responsible for encryption and various security mergers in the device. Along with these news we will also see the new Navi GPUs from AMD.

All these developments will be accompanied, according to Mark Gurman, by the announcement that Apple has to make about the transition from Intel to ARM when it begins to include its own CPUs in laptops and later in desktop computers. The redesign that, according to rumors, we will see in this WWDC, is surely the first step of a total renovation that will mean a major renovation in the iMac range and in the entire family of computers of the apple company.

Share

Apple to renew iMac at WWDC with new design, new GPUs and T2 chip, according to new rumor