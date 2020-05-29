It was confirmed that Imperative Entertainment and Apple Studios reached an agreement to produce the new Martin Scorsese film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The film, as we had previously confirmed, is called Killers of the Flower Moon and it is a high-budget thriller, apparently exceeding $ 250 million. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Apple is finalizing the production details, which it will share with Paramount.

Several studios were interested in the tape, including MGM and Netflix (which had offered 215 million), but Apple decided to open the portfolio and bet on a production that smells of prestige everywhere.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the book of the same name by David Grann, which he published in Spanish Random House last year with the name The Moon Killers: Oil, Money, Homicide and the creation of the FBI. The film is scripted by Eric Roth and is set in the 1920s in Oklahoma, when the Osage Nation – a tribe of Native Americans – discovered oil on their land. The natives were killed one by one. As the death toll increased, the newly created FBI took up the case and uncovered a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.

Imperative Entertainment bought the rights to the book in 2016 for $ 5 million. Paramount joined the project in June 2019, and at the time the budget shot up to $ 225 million. Apparently the official budget is between 150 and 180 million. Much of it goes to the salaries of Scorsese, DiCaprio and De Niro (which between the 3 will take a third of the film’s budget).

The final amounts of the deal were not disclosed. But in the agreement it was established that Apple will be the creative studio and will bear the cost of production, while Paramount will distribute the film.

