Apple to overtake Samsung in AMOLED display orders

A report by the specialized medium DigiTimes indicates that Apple will overtake Samsung this year as the main buyer of AMOLED displays for smart phones.

This is a significant achievement as Samsung is currently the largest buyer of AMOLED displays. What’s more, Through its Samsung Electronics division, it has been manufacturing them for its mobiles for years. and those of other companies, including Apple.

The launch of the iPhone 13, scheduled for the end of this year, is further driving the demand for AMOLED displays, a technology that the Cupertino people began to adopt with the iPhone X, and that is now present in all variants of the iPhone 12.

DigiTimes Says Apple Will Raise Its AMOLED Display Orders To 169 million this year, a higher number than the 114.5 million 2020. As for Samsung, purchases will increase from 152.3 million (2020) to 157 million (2021).

In addition, the report states that the 169 million units that Apple needs will be distributed among three providers. Samsung Display is expected to remain the largest supplier of AMOLED panels for the iPhone this year, selling an estimated 110 million units. LG Display will contribute 50 million, while BOE will deliver 9 million.

Apple seeks to avoid supply problems with advance orders

Apple’s increased demand for AMOLED displays may be due to the company not wanting to suffer from supply problems in making the iPhone 13.

The global semiconductor shortage remains a concern for those in Cupertino. This issue is expected to affect iPad and Mac deliveries this quarter, although the iPhone is exempt so far.

Either way, DigiTimes claims that Apple is pre-ordering to ensure a steady stream of components for the iPhone 13 to avoid potential disruptions to large-scale production.

On the other hand, some rumors claim that the most expensive models (iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max) will arrive with LTPO technology, which allows dynamic change of the refresh rate to save battery.

As for the release date, there are still no details. The company’s new iPhone is expected to arrive in SeptemberBut if you take into account that Apple’s suppliers are just preparing components, there is a possibility that the launch will occur between October and November.

AMOLED, the technology behind Dynamic AMOLED and Super Retina XDR

Dynamic AMOLED | Credit: Samsung

AMOLED is the acronym for ‘Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diodes’. Generally speaking, it is a type of panel based on OLED in which pixels have the ability to light up or turn off individually. It has many benefits such as truer blacks, higher refresh rate, and lower power consumption. In addition, they can be bent.

The screens Dynamic AMOLED from Samsung, present since the Galaxy S10, are essentially AMOLED panels with their own improvements to adapt to mobile devices. In the case of Super Retina XDR From Apple, we are also talking about AMOLED panels, but implemented in iPhone phones.

