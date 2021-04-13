Apple to introduce iPad Pro with mini-LED display on April 20

After several months of rumors, Apple finally made the April 20 event official: “Spring Loaded.” Of course, the company is expected to introduce multiple hardware products. Although they have not advanced any clue about the news, various reports anticipate that the iPad will be one of the main protagonists. In fact, It’s quite likely that the much-rumored iPad Pro with mini-LED display will finally see the light of day next week..

According to the Taiwanese outlet DigiTimes, Ennostar, an Apple supplier whose responsibility it is to manufacture the chips for the mini-LED displays, managed to improve its production rate significantly. Consequently, they are expected to step on the accelerator to produce said component during the current month. The above, obviously, is excellent news for Apple, as this will allow them to meet their presentation and launch schedule.

iPad Pro.

This week, Bloomberg announced that Apple planned to introduce the iPad Pro with mini-LED screen at the end of April. After the confirmation of the event, everything lines up. However, the aforementioned media also pointed out that, due to the global shortage of components that is affecting the entire technology industry, the renewed tablet would have a limited initial stock. That is, at least for the first few weeks it would be difficult to achieve it.

Now, the DigiTimes report makes us think that the situation has improved slightly. Apple may not be able to source all the units to meet the initial demand, but neither will the severe shortage that was initially feared. The foregoing, of course, is mere speculation based on recent information. It will be until April 20 when we will have doubts regarding the iPad Pro with mini-LED screen and its availability.

A panel intended only for the 12.9 ″ iPad Pro

An important point to make is that only the iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch screen would integrate the mini-LED panel. The younger brother, meanwhile, would stick with LCD technology. Adopting a mini-LED panel will bring several benefits to the iPad Pro; including offering greater contrast and brightness, as well as more intense colors. Will we see a significant price increase? Let’s be patient and wait for the event on April 20.

