It started a long time ago, in the early 90s with the pioneering SEGA Channel, a platform that allowed (only in the United States) to play games of the then fashionable Mega Drive / Genesis with a remote control connected to a TV, without physical console. The cartridge, CD, DVD, Bluray, UMD, and digital games installed on the hard drive. This is the playable evolution in the last 30 years, and as Technology does not stop, the next evolutionary leap is to eliminate physical support. The future of the video game is Streaming Play. It is natural evolution and evolution cannot be stopped. Of course, the final goodbye to physical consoles will still take perhaps a couple of generations more?

Game in the Cloud

Physical gaming still has a war to wage, but what is undeniable is the number of companies that are aiming to have their own online streaming gaming platforms. Microsoft Xbox has a (Project xCloud), Sony PlayStation has a (Playstation now). Until Google surprised this month with his ambitious service Stadia. And in less than a month, here is another Cloud gaming service, and not expected either, because in fact it was a surprise: Apple Arcade.

We have already seen that the bitten apple wants its software developers to use its platform for entertainment. The iPhone and iPad seem like powerful productivity tools, something that can’t be beat with entertainment. And it is that apart from watching a movie on Netflix you can also take a game to the thousands of excellent games exclusive to the App Store. But those from Cupertino have a new business system in mind for them. Apple Arcade changes the rules, because thanks to the simplicity of a single subscription, games like these can reach more than 1 billion clients through the App Store. .

Apple arcade

Apple today announced Apple Arcade, a subscription-based gaming service that will offer more than 100 new titles and exclusive, including original releases of Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong, Will Wright and many other renowned developers.

Apple Arcade games will be selected “according to criteria of quality, originality and creativity, in addition to their appeal to players of all ages.” Customers can try any of the games in the catalog without limits, no ads, no ad tracking and no additional purchases, and with the peace of mind that your data is safe. This service will include games of:

Annapurna InteractiveBossa Studioscartoon NetworkFinjiGiant SquidKlei EntertainmentKonamiLEGOMistwalker CorporationSEGASnowmanustwo games

Release date of Apple Arcade

According to Apple, its new service wants to offer “a new way to access a catalog of unpublished games that will not be available on any other platform or subscription service.” How will Apple Arcade work? Well instead of paying in advance for each game, subscription to the service allows the user to try the ones they want from the available collection. Each game gives access to all features, content and updates without buying anything else. It allows to play offline and many titles will be compatible with video game controls. Subscribers can enjoy Apple Arcade games at:

Thanks to the Cloud, users will have the option to resume their games from the device they want. And periodically new games will be added to the platform. The fApple Arcade release date is from fall 2019, and the platform will be available in more than 150 countries from a new tab of the App Store in iOS, macOS and tvOS.