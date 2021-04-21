Apple targets remote work with its new iPad Pro and iMac

By Stephen Nellis

Apr 20 (Reuters) – Apple Inc announced a line of thin iMac computers, with a focus on connectivity for a work-from-home world, using its own processor chips, continuing its migration away from Intel.

The company also showcased a number of products including AirTags for finding lost items and podcast subscription services. AirTags will cost $ 29 each or four for $ 99, while the iMac will start at $ 1,299. Both will be available from 1200 GMT on April 30.

The wide variety of announcements had been greatly anticipated before the presentation, which had no major surprises. Apple shares were down 1.3%, slightly more than the 1% drop in the Nasdaq index.

The slimmest version of your iMac computer that uses its own central processor unit and comes in seven colors, including purple and green. With a 24-inch (61 cm) screen, iMacs are just 11.5 millimeters thick.

The new iMacs also feature a higher-quality front-facing camera and microphone array, responding to consumer complaints during the pandemic that computer cameras hadn’t kept up with iPhones and iPads during an era of generalized video calls.

The company also announced podcast subscription services that will compete with rival Spotify. Subscription prices will be set by the creators and billed monthly, Apple said. Apple will charge creators $ 19.99 per year for its podcast show.

Apple also updated its Apple TV set-top box with better color output and a faster processor chip. The new Apple TV 4K will also allow users to enhance a TV picture by using light sensors on the iPhone.

Apple said spouses and partners could share and merge lines of credit with their Apple Card, which CEO Tim Cook described as an important step in making it easier for people to build their credit scores.

Shares of Apple have risen nearly 95% in the past year, faster than the 63% rise in the Nasdaq Composite Index, thanks to a record $ 274.5 billion in sales for fiscal 2020, as consumers are They stocked electronics during the pandemic. Shares of Apple fell 1% on Tuesday.

Macs and iPads generated $ 52.3 billion during their fiscal 2020 year.

“The iPads Pro are not bulk sellers, but they blur the line between the Mac and the iPad. It will be very interesting to see how Apple differentiates between the iPad Pro and the Mac,” said Ben Bajarin, principal analyst for consumer market intelligence at Creative Strategies.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme / Ricardo Figueroa)