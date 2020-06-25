Chris Miller to be the creator and showrunner of ‘The Afterparty’, a new television series produced by Sony Pictures Television and its subsidiary TriStar Television for Apple TV +. Miller in turn as executive producer with his regular partner, Phil Lord.

According to Variety, it is a mystery comedy about a murder that took place during a meeting of former high school classmates. Each of the eight episodes will tell a version of the same night from the perspective of a different character, each with its own visual format and film genre to suit the personality of its narrator.

Variety does not provide more specific details about the project at the moment, although, as can be seen from its official description, it is understood that each episode will be the work of a different director.

Lord and Miller will combine the development of this series with the development for MGM of ‘Project Hail Mary’, the film adaptation of the next Andy Weir novel to be written by Drew Goddard, also screenwriter of Ridley Scott’s ‘Mars’ also inspired by a Weir novel.

Recall that between Miller and Lord’s television credits include productions such as’ How I Met Your Mother ‘,’ The Last Man on Earth ‘or the inditas in our country’ Clone High ‘,’ Making History ‘,’ Son of Zorn ‘and’ Bless the Harts’.

The series will be incorporated into a catalog, that of Apple TV +, which already has series as recommended and powerful as ‘Servant’, ‘See’, ‘Dickinson’, ‘Defend Jacob’ or ‘Central Park’. Not forgetting the premiere in 2021 of the highly anticipated adaptation of the Foundation Isaac Assimov whose first trailer has seen the light this week.

