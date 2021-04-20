Apple tablet features, price and availability

The new iPad Pro is here. The third generation of the tablet aimed at professionals was presented during Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event, the company’s first in 2021. Of course, it is accompanied by multiple novelties. Although it is continuous in its design, because it remains in the same language that this same device introduced in 2018, it is in its components where we find significant leaps compared to the previous generation.

From the outset, what is most surprising about the 2021 iPad Pro is its processor. The M1 laid the groundwork for what the company could accomplish in the PC SoC realm, however they are now bringing that learning back to the iPad Pro. Yes, the Apple tablet now integrates the M1 processor, and with it all the advantages of integrating the same computer chip. For example, the tablet now boasts 5G connectivity and a Thunderbolt port, to name just a few advantages.

Adopting the M1, replicating the power of a Mac

No, it’s not a joke. The new iPad Pro welcomes the M1 processor, the first SoC for computers designed entirely by Apple. The tablet already offered excellent performance in almost all types of professional tasks, but now it will take a step forward with its new processor. The latter integrates a 8-core CPU that is up to 50% faster than the A12Z Bionic. Its GPU, also 8 cores, is 40% faster. Apple makes it clear: the combined power of the two makes the new iPad Pro “the fastest device of its kind.”

Additionally, the M1 has a 16-core Neural Engine, an image signal processor and a 16GB unified memory. For its part, the storage will be twice as fast, ideal for people who use the iPad Pro to generate multimedia content. In this same sense, it will be possible to choose up to 2 TB of storage space. When it comes to connectivity, the iPad Pro gets on the train of 5G, so you can surf the internet at high speed (up to 4 Gbps) or have FaceTime conversations without interruptions.

Now, all of the above could make us think that the battery will be compromised, but it will not. Apple notes that the new iPad Pro it will offer enough autonomy to last all day.

Hello, mini-LED display

Let’s go with the second novelty. 2021 iPad Pro Becomes First Apple Device To Adopt A mini-LED display. Or as Apple calls it: Liquid Retina XDR. This panel obviously has several advantages over LCD. The tablet will offer higher contrast (one million to 1) and brightness of up to 1,000 nitsas well as a better representation of colors. This includes the color black, whose level of depth and purity is greater compared to the conventional LCD. How is it achieved?

The mini-LED screen of the iPad Pro has a system of backlighting made up of significantly more LEDs; specifically 10,000 in the case of the new iPad Pro. These, in addition, are much smaller – hence the name “mini” -. Thus, technology allows greater control over the areas that need to be illuminated or those that must be turned off to represent the color black. We could say that the mini-LED is a proposal that tries to approach the performance of the OLED, although there are certainly still differences between the two.

“Now creative professionals, including photographers, videographers, and filmmakers, can view and edit true HDR content on a big screen that they can take anywhere,” says Apple. It should be noted, however, that the company decided to integrate the mini-LED screen only in the 12.9 ″ model. The 11-inch, meanwhile, retains the traditional panel, although it also boasts features such as ProMotion, True Tone and P3, in addition to compatibility with HDR Y Dolby Vision.

Developing…

