Apple surprises and presents AirTag, the token to find lost objects

The American multinational Apple presented its new AirTag product on Tuesday, a small circular silver token equipped with a chip that can be attached to objects such as keys, purses and wallets. Your mission is to locate them in case they get lost.

AirTag, designed to compete with the popular Tile, a device already on the market with very similar characteristics, uses the “Find My” technology of the iOS operating system, the same technology that allows you to locate a lost iPhone phone.

Equipped with a U1 chip, this token can be attached to a key ring and personalized with the “emoji” of your choice. It costs $ 29 and will go on sale April 30.

The AirTag was the first novelty of the “hardware” presentation event that Apple has held this Tuesday, in which it has also renewed its iMac computer model and presented a remote control for Apple TV.

The new technology uses Bluetooth wireless signals from devices such as iPhones, iPads and Macs to create an encrypted communication network that allows a specific device to be located if requested by its owner.

In this way, anyone with an Apple device contributes, indirectly, to finding the lost object, although always guaranteeing their anonymity and privacy, they assure from the company.

At the beginning of April, the Cupertino (California) firm already extended this technology to third-party products, so that, for example, a bicycle manufacturer has the option of integrating “Find My” into its products so that customers can later find the vehicle in case it is stolen.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

How to protect yourself from ‘stalkerware’ so that other people cannot control and spy on your mobile

The tool that will allow you to leave a video call discreetly

Five new features that you are about to use in WhatsApp

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.