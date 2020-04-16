Apple has stopped signing version 13.4 of the iOS operating system after last week released iOS 13.4.1. With this measure, prevent downgrade to this version, as well as the restoration of devices to previous versions to the current one.

Updates, always forward

IOS 14 concept.

In all operating systems, it is normal for the software updates we make to progress gradually. Having the latest version available is synonymous with having the latest functions and, above all, maximum security, since in all the updates there are closed security errors that can be found, no matter how small.

In the jailbreak community it is common for users to intentionally downgrade the operating system version to use these security flaws to bypass protections operating system and make modifications. Positive in some ways and negative in terms of security.

For this reason, Apple periodically prevents us from lowering the software version of our devices to ensure security. And not only the security of the same device, but others who can share information with it. Would we share an iCloud folder with an insecure device? Apple can ensure the safety of the entire ecosystem thanks to software updates.

Now, after the release of iOS 13.4.1, Apple has stopped signing previous versions, preventing its installation.

Have you already updated? Perfect. Not? Too easy. Settings> General> Software Update. And so we will have a more capable and safer device.

Share



Apple stops signing iOS 13.4, latest version available is 13.4.1