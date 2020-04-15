With the launch of the new second-generation iPhone SE, something like that was to be expected. Apple has withdrawn the iPhone 8 from sale, leaving the current range of iPhones with those new iPhone SEs, the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. The second generation iPhone SE remains the cheapest model you can buy from now on, and they no longer exist 5.5 ” Plus’ models.

With this change we don’t lose diversity: In a comparison we have just seen that the second generation iPhone SE is basically an improved iPhone 8 and therefore a perfect substitute for it. The new iPhone SE remains, by the way, as the “newest” model that is sold with TouchID while FaceID reigns in the rest of the phone’s models.

The “newest” iPone with Touch ID

Hopefully, this new iPhone SE will continue to sell for a few more years without too many modifications (the original iPhone SE expanded its storage and nothing else), until the curtain finally drops and perhaps we will see the iPhone XR as the ” 3rd generation iPhone SE. ” But that is already getting a lot ahead: the important thing is that the iPhone SE stays right now as the perfect iPhone for everyone looking for something cheap.

Curiously right now all iPhone models for sale are equipped with the A13 Bionic chip except the iPhone XR which uses the A12 Bionic model. It’s ironic, but in terms of raw performance, the new iPhone SE may be faster than the XR. That should change in September or October, when the iPhone 12 comes on the scene.

