Apple will start this Monday the first fully digital WWDC developer conference of its three decades of history, forced by the global pandemic situation of COVID-19, but which is still expected to come loaded with news.

Unlike other Silicon Valley giants like Google or Facebook, who decided to cancel I / O and F8 entirely, their respective annual developer conferences, the Cupertino, California company, chose to go ahead with his own, but doing it exclusively online and free to everyone.

As usual in WWDC, the main event will take place this Monday with the “keynote” or presentation of news In charge of the main executives of the firm, among them presumably the CEO, Tim Cook, and it will extend throughout the week with talks, workshops and digital meetings.

In addition to the total free admission (on previous occasions the tickets for the conference had come to cost almost $ 1,600 dollars), another peculiarity is that this year there will be no limited capacity, so participation is expected massive developers and curious from all corners of the planet.

Among the hardware novelties expected for this edition (which are always the ones that get the most media attention, despite being an event in principle focused on software), is Apple’s long-awaited transition to ARM architecture-based, in-house processors for its Mac computers.

As for the software, the iPhone manufacturer is expected to show new operating systems for phones for the first time (iOS 14), tablets (iPadOS 14), smart watches (watchOS 7), and computers (macOS 10.16).

Regarding iOS 14, the most awaited by the ubiquity in the iPhone phone market, the specialized press predicts that there will be modifications to the home screen that allow you to see all the applications installed on the device, a new “fitness” application and an update to the one for radio podcasts.

WWDC 2020 will kick off shortly after the European Commission announced an investigation against the company for alleged monopolistic and anti-competitive practices in its digital app store, the App Store, one of the fastest growing revenue streams for the company.

