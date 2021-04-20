Apple smart tags are now official

It has been more than a year what we have waited for, but finally AirTag has stopped being a rumor to become a reality. And it is that among the announcements that are taking place in the Spring Loaded event, the first novelty in terms of devices (beyond the new color for the iPhone 12, purple), is the smart tag system that will help us find all those objects that we have lost track of.

Constructed of polished stainless steel, AirTag tag features replaceable battery. This was one of the points that some leaks pointed to, but it was somewhat surprising given Apple’s little provision for devices with user-replaceable batteries. The company states that the autonomy of an AirTag with its battery, type CR2032, is around one year

Regarding its operation, the AirTag after being configured through the iPhone will be displayed in a new tab within the Find My app, in which we can see either the current location or, if it is not reachable at that time, the last known location. If the object with the AirTag is within range of the iPhone’s Bluetooth connection, it is possible to activate an audible alarm that the tag will play through its small built-in speaker.

To make it easier to locate the AirTag, Find My uses Precision Findin technologyg, in which the iPhone sensors (11 and 12) are used to determine the position with greater precision. Thus, when activating the location of the tag, the iPhone will use a combination of sound, vibration and visual elements so that the user only has to follow an arrow, which will take him to the exact location of the AirTag.

Now, what if the AirTag is out of range of the iPhone? In such a case, as we already told you last year, Apple intends to turn all its mobile devices into a sensor network organized in Find My Network. In the words of the company itself, “The Find My network is approaching a billion Apple devices and can detect Bluetooth signals from a lost AirTag and transmit the location to its owner, all in the background, anonymously and privately” . In other words, the device that “finds” an AirTag will report its position to the owner of the tag, not to the iPhone that detected the signal.

To do this, of course, the user will have to activate the “Lost” mode, and in this case you will receive a notification when the object with the AirTag is detected by a Find My Network iPhone. In addition, if a user finds the object and sees the label, when they bring their iPhone closer to it, they will see, on their mobile screen, the contact phone number that the owner has configured (if they have, of course) .

One of the points that has been emphasized during the AirTag presentation is privacy and security. According to Apple no location data is stored on the label, and communications between it and Find My are end-to-end encrypted. In addition, the identifiers you use in your Bluetooth transmissions change frequently, in order to prevent unauthorized tracking of the AirTag’s position.

How could it be otherwise, AirTag labels come with a myriad of accessories: key rings, covers and, of course, a line of leather accessories designed by Hermès, in addition to having multiple designs with which to personalize their appearance. The AirTag is priced at $ 29 per unit, although a 4-pack will also be sold for $ 99 in the United States. As soon as we know the prices in Spain we will update them.

More information: Apple