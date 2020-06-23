Apple has confirmed in the WWDC 2020 what we had been announcing for weeks. The Californian company begins a new transition in which will stop using Intel processors to equip your own designs, based on ARM architecture. In the words of Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, «a historic day for Mac».

In Cupertino they seem to be clear that the future does not go through Intel and they have announced an architectural leap motivated by two triggers: they need more power and less consumption on your chips. To achieve this, they intend replicate the strategy that has given them so much success in the iOS ecosystem with a new family of microprocessors for Mac.

Not to mention the word ARM, the company has named this movement as Apple silicone and it has shown the latest version of macOS, Big Sur, running on the same processor that carries the iPad Pro. We have seen demonstrations with software as well known as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Lightroom or Photoshop showing brutal performance on the platform. The Final Cut Pro image editing three 4K videos simultaneously is quite a display of technical power.

The key to facing this transition is Rosetta 2, a name that will sound to veterans and that we talked about a few days ago. This solution will allow buyers of a Mac with ARM to work with applications written for Intel without problems.

All Applications that now work on MacOS can be run on Apple silicone. In addition, it is also compatible with thousands of apps and games available for iPhone and iPad, creating a huge ecosystem that will be available from day one.

The first Apple Silicon Macs will be available later this year and it is confirmed that the Mac with processor Intel will be available for a while. They are not in a hurry, but the jump seems inevitable and will last an estimated two years.

Apple will make available to developers a transition kit with everything you need to convert applications. According to it affirms Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, “The vast majority of developers can get their applications up and running in a matter of days.”

The company will activate a “quick start” program for developers with documentation, sample code and access to laboratories to bring x86 applications to Apple Silicon as soon as possible. The developers will use the xCode platform to recompile code and get the “Universal 2” executable files compatible with both Intel and Apple ARM (again, a nod to the past).

Over the next few days, we will analyze in detail a movement that will remove the foundations of the technology industry. Will it be as successful a transition as Intel’s? Will the same thing happen to Apple as to Microsoft when it tried to make the jump to ARM? An exciting stage opens and, as always, we will talk about it in MC.

More information | Apple silicon – Related Article | Apple, ARM and the eternal search for technological independence