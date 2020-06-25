When Apple introduced its first Intel-powered Macs, the wow factor that surprised the public was performance. After failing to put a PowerPC G5 on notebooks, the performance jump with the Core Duo was 400 to 500%. Suddenly, the power of Apple laptops was taking a giant step.

Will that be repeated as soon as Apple presents the first Macs with Apple Silicon chips? Well perhaps, although with a not so great jump in performance. Where we should have surprises is in how the Macs themselves will change thanks to the advantages of Apple Silicon. And I am not only talking about an external aspect, but also inside.

The Macs of the future will be silent and slim

The key advantage of Apple Silicon is their efficiency, and consequently the ability they have to work without even having ventilation. Neither the iPhones nor the iPads have internal fans, they simply heat up and in the event of reaching too high a temperature the device freezes and asks us to wait a few moments until it cools down. And that happens in very extreme cases, personally it has only happened to me once in a decade for having left the iPhone in the sun for a few minutes. At a general level it is almost not seen.

If Macs with Apple Silicon chips don’t need ventilation, then we’ll save a lot of internal space currently dedicated to air circulation. Space that can be used to make a MacBook slimmer, lighter, or have a larger battery.

We also have the factor of the motherboard: Apple has years of experience miniaturizing them on iPhones and iPads, as we can see in the top photo of the motherboard of the current iPad Pro by the iFixit team. A12Z chip, chips for RAM, chips for storage, we add the rest of the smaller chips and voila, no modules. Result: Macs that can be even thinner.

We will have to forget about the little repairability that we had left in those computers, but in return we can have MacBook Pro models with an even smaller thickness (perhaps just enough for the USB-C ports to fit). The Mac mini would be another great beneficiary (although it depends on whether Apple keeps some “old-fashioned” components so that the user can expand them, and the iMac could gain a lot more space inside. I can believe that the next design that we will see in a few months will be like an iPad Pro in a big way.

These are things that we will see as Apple launches that new generation of Macs with its own chips. I don’t dare say more about them, but if I have to summarize it … thinner, lighter, more battery, fewer vents and less repairability. Something tells me that the designs that we will see over the next two years will leave us speechless.

