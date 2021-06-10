Apple signs the driver of the BMW i3 and i8 to reinforce its electric car

The electric car project of Manzana has added a new member to its ranks. Is about Ulrich kranz, a former executive in BMW’s electric car division, Bloomberg reports. His incorporation apparently happened weeks after Kranz resigned from the leadership of Canoo, an autonomous mobility startup founded by the aforementioned. It should also be mentioned that a representative of Apple confirmed the hiring to the same source.

Thus, Apple’s electric car, known to the rumor mill world as “Apple Car”, opens the door to a person with extensive experience in the electrified sector. Ulrich Kranz worked for 30 years at BWM. Within the aforementioned period, specifically from 2008, it was able to promote the German automaker’s electrical strategy, a vision that we can currently see reflected in proposals such as the BMW i3 and i8.

Kranz eventually left BMW in 2016 to become CTO of Faraday Future. However, his stay in this company was barely three months. He quickly changed his mind to co-found his own autonomous driving startup, Canoo, which he left in December 2020. It is evident that your resume is more than apt to help Apple to meet one of its main medium-term objectives.

The Bloomberg report, signed by Mark Gurman, highlights that this is one of the most important signings of Apple regarding the electric car project. Of course, it is another clear sign that the vehicle goes ahead under the supervision of Doug Field, one of the top managers of the Tesla Model 3 and who returned to Apple during 2018 to take over the Project Titan stores. In fact, the aforementioned media claims that Ulrich Kranz will report directly to Field.

Apple’s electric car and the reporting roller coaster

Picture: [Carles Rabadà](https://unsplash.com/photos/ktWur2xM1hs).

While the news is encouraging for the future of the project, it is also true that the Apple Car has been a roller coaster of rumors and reports. The latest information indicates that the Cupertinos are working on a self-driving electric car, yet it is unlikely to see the light soon. Gurman points out that, at best, hit the market in five years, approximately.

And just as Project Titan has brought in Ulrich Kranz, other top automotive engineers have left Apple in recent months: Benjamin Lyon, Jaime Waydo, and Dave Scott. The reasons for his departure are unknown.

The Apple Car had never made as much noise as in 2021. Last February, CNBC reported that the company was negotiating with the group. Hyundai-Kia to make your electric car come true. However, the South Korean automaker denied any kind of deal on two occasions. Another manufacturer that would have refused to participate in the project is Nissan.

