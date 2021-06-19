Apple shows FaceTime on the world’s ugliest Android smartphone

Weren’t there better alternatives to display?

All these difficult months have taught us one thing: the need to have a good video calling application on our smartphone, tablet or computer. Either to telework or to speak directly with our acquaintances or relatives, options such as Zoom or Skype are the best option. Except of course we have Apple products.

Because here FaceTime enters the scene, a tool that comes standard installed in every Apple product and that is undoubtedly the most popular among users of the bitten apple. The good news is that Android users will also be able to use it soon. The bad news … that there will be no official application for Google’s operating system.

The nonsense of Apple with FaceTime for Android

Everything related to FaceTime for Android is being nonsense. When we were told that FaceTime, one of the most popular Apple exclusive apps, could be used by Android users as well, we were quite happy. Not in vain have we always defended a universal video calling application for all operating systems.

However, Apple has done it again. The company with the bitten apple has once again treated Google users as second-class citizens and will not offer an official application for Android, rather, FaceTime will be used by accessing a web link. A real disaster.

With better options, obviously no one is going to use FaceTime on Android. But not only that, but also to publicize the arrival of FaceTime on Android Apple has made the worst possible campaign. To do this, he has taken the ugliest Android smartphone in the world and placed it next to an iPhone on its official website. A really calculated and meticulous move.

In other words, if you want to use FaceTime on Android, not only are you going to do it through a web link, but also your Android smartphone is going to be really ugly when we compare it with a brand new iPhone. Because no, Apple has not taken the design of a current high-end smartphone but a phone with horrible frames that looks like something out of the year 2013.

Conclution. Apple really, we are glad that you want to release exclusive applications on other operating systems but do not tease us. If you want to advertise FaceTime on Android, the first thing you have to do is launch an app to download it. The second, play fair and don’t advertise FaceTime on the world’s ugliest Android smartphone.

