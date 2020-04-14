Apple has carried out several actions to help in the world health situation, and today the company shared an official statement announcing a tool with data on the mobility trends of its Maps application, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to Apple, the mobility data shared on this new website can offer useful information to local governments and to the health authorities. Furthermore, they could also be very useful for the creation of new public policies, since they show variations in the number of people who drive, walk and use public transport in different cities.

With the information obtained from Maps, the new website shows mobility trends in large cities and in 63 countries and regions, and said information is generated taking into account the requests for directions made to Maps by users. Apple ensures that the data for each specific city, country or region depends on a series of factors, such as the minimum number of indications requested per day by users.

What about user privacy?

While protecting your privacy, we are sharing aggregated mobility data from Apple Maps to help public health authorities learn how people travel in their communities and to provide valuable insights to stop the spread of COVID-19. Stay safe and healthy! https://t.co/Nok77HKIXN – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 14, 2020

Of course that is the most common question when these types of tools appear. Well, the official communication from the company indicates that Maps does not associate user mobility data with an Apple ID, nor does it keep a record of the places visited.

“The data that is sent from users’ devices to the Maps service is associated with random rotating identifiers, so Apple doesn’t have a profile of their movements and searches,” Apple says on its new website.

Regarding this issue, Tim Cook also spoke through his Twitter account, indicating that the information shared by Maps does not violate the privacy of users.

Apple has integrated privacy into the Maps core from the start. The data collected by Maps, as well as the searched words, navigation routes and traffic information, are associated with random identifiers that are continuously reset, reason why Maps does not keep a profile of the user’s movements and searches.

