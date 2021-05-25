Apple shares its guidelines

It is only a few weeks until WWDC 2021, Apple’s developer meeting. And, as has been happening for some time now with this type of meeting for developers, surely it will also be used by technology to make some announcements expected by all or a large part of your community of users. A clear example of this we have with the recent Google I / O 2021, in which many of the announcements had a significance that goes far beyond the field of developers.

We are talking about Apple, of course, so at the moment those of Cupertino they have shared the main lines of the event, not the details of neither of each one of the main acts nor the sessions that will be celebrated. Still, there are some announcements that we know will be made, and others that we see likely will find shelter at WWDC 2021 as well.

For now, what we can see on the official website of the event is that WWDC 2021 inaugural keynote will be broadcast live from Apple Park. This breaks the trend that we have been seeing in recent months, in which what Apple has shared has been a pre-recorded and mounted video. This already leads us to wonder about the volume of advertisements that will be produced, since the live format does not allow us to take advantage of both the time and the prerecorded and edited.

On the other hand, it also points in the direction that Apple intends, little by little, to go back to normality prepandemic, and that with this WWDC 2021 already a first step in this sense, recovering the original format of the events, although for the moment it remains exclusively in the non-face-to-face model.

Be that as it may, in this inaugural session We expect announcements related to iOS 15 and macOS 12, the future versions of Apple’s operating systems, and whose guidelines are still a great unknown today, but of which we can anticipate that they will continue to converge, as we have already seen in macOS Big Sur, in the direction of the operating system unique (with particularities for each platform, yes) that Apple has been looking for so long, and that since the arrival of Apple Silicon is much closer.

If we leave the certainties and enter the possibilities, there are other announcements that can also be produced in this WWDC 2021. Regarding the devices, We could see the 2021 versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro debut and, of course, from his hand the second Apple Silicon SoC, on which we have placed singularly high expectations, following the prodigious debut of the Apple M1 chip last year.

It is also possible that it will be announced that, coinciding with the event, Apple Music already offers lossless music. At the time we thought that the announcement of this function would be made at WWDC 2021, but after the publication of a press release last week, in which its imminent launch was announced, we now think that they will coincide with the meeting for developers. And perhaps, going back to the devices, it may be accompanied by something new in the Apple headphones catalog.