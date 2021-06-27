Apple shares a list of its products that should be kept at a safe distance from medical devices | Technology

Apple has become more serious about the evidence that its recent launches magnetically interfere with certain medical devices such as pacemakers or defibrillators.

At first it was just a rumor, and finally Apple was forced to update its support page to be clearer about the electromagnetic interference caused not only by the new iPhone 12 model, but also by other devices of the brand, with different medical terminals. such as pacemakers or defibrillators.

Now Apple has wanted to go further, and has once again updated this support page but sharing a list of its products that should be kept at a safe distance from medical devices, and there are practically all the latest releases.

Apple recommends keeping the products listed below at a safe distance from medical devices of more than 15 cm, or even more than 30 cm if the Apple product is charging wirelessly.

These Apple products contain magnets

AirPods and charging cases

AirPods and Charging Case AirPods and Wireless Charging Case AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories

Apple Watch Apple Watch Straps with Magnets Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Accessories

HomePod

iPad and accessories

iPad iPad mini iPad Air iPad Pro Smart Covers and Smart Folios

iPhone and MagSafe

IPhone 12 Models MagSafe Accessories

Mac and accessories

Mac mini Mac Pro MacBook Air MacBook Pro iMac Apple Pro Display XDR

Beats

Beats Flex Beats X PowerBeats Pro UrBeats3

This comes from the fact that a few weeks ago the American Heart Association He said 11 of the 14 heart devices they tested experienced interference with an iPhone 12 Pro Max when it was held close, less than 1.5 cm.

“We have always known that magnets can interfere with implantable cardiac electronic devices, however we were surprised by the strength of the magnets used in the iPhone 12 magnet technology,” said study principal investigator Dr. Michael Wu.

This is especially dangerous, because as they comment, “a magnet on a product like an iPhone could even change the timing of a pacemaker or disable the life-saving functions of a defibrillator.”