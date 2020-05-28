The adaptation of the nonfiction book written by David Grann, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (The Flower Moon Killers) will be Martin Scorsese’s next work after ‘The Irish’, a film that was initially going to fund Paramount until a considerable increase in its budget emerged. According to Deadline reports, Apple has collected these rights in order to finance the project.

This does not mean that Paramount is not going to release the movie in theaters, because the idea is that the studio premieres the movie on the big screen and later becomes Apple’s largest acquisition to date. The company had to prevail in a tough bidding battle including that of Netflix, a platform that already supported ‘The Irish’, a movie that was also scrapped by Paramount due to its high budget.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’) and Robert De Niro (‘Joker’), the book chronicles the conspiracy to kill millionaire Indians that led to the United States creating the FBI. In the early 1900s, members of the American Indian nation of the Osages became the richest people on earth, but one after another began to appear murdered. These mysterious deaths became one of the first cases investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The film, written by Eric Roth (‘A Star Is Born’), will be produced by Imperative Entertainment, who acquired the rights to the novel for $ 5 million, along with Scorsese, DiCaprio (via Appian Way) and Sikelia Productions. . Scorsese’s intention is to shoot what will be his first western in Oklahoma, once the pandemic allows it.

As everyone knows, this is not the first time that Scorsese and DiCaprio have worked together. His first collaboration was in 2002 with ‘Gangs of New York’, followed by ‘The Aviator’ in 2004, ‘Infiltrators’ in 2006, ‘Shutter Island’ in 2010 and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ in 2013. All These projects must be added to the 2015 short film, ‘The Audition’.