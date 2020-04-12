Probably the object that we touch the most throughout the day, the mobile is a device that we take everywhere, we leave it on a table, we use it in the taxi, in the bar, etc. What happens if you come in contact with someone affected by Coronavirus Covid-19? As an object in itself, and as the WHO pointed out about AliExpress packages, the virus does not survive long on objects, but it can infect you. And although if you washed your hands in theory the risk of contaminating yourself would dissipate, if you touched your mouth, nose, eyes, etc. the Covid-19 would enter your body.

This morning we saw several ways to clean the phone to keep it germ-free. But if you are concerned about running a disinfectant wipe through the terminal, you can do it without risk to the device, since Apple has updated its website to warn users that it is safe to clean their products with disinfectant wipes.

Clean iPhone with wipes

According to Apple, “using a wipe with 70 percent isopropyl alcohol you can clean Gently smooth the hard, non-porous surfaces of your Apple product, as the screen, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don’t use bleach. Prevent moisture from entering any opening and do not immerse the Apple device in any cleaning product. Don’t use it on fabric or leather surfaces. ”

Apple has posted on its website an extensive statement in which it teaches how to clean all the devices in its catalog, from Macbooks to AirPods and peripherals. We are going to focus here on how to clean the iPhone depending on the model it is. The first thing is to follow this general guide:

Use only a soft, lint-free cloth. Avoid using abrasive cloths, towels, paper and similar items that could cause damage.

Unplug the power supplies, devices and external cables.

Keep the remote liquids of the product.

It prevents between moisture through connection ports and openings

Don’t use aerosols, solvents or abrasive liquids.

Not cleaning sprays directly on the article.



How to clean iPhone

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

The latest models of the Apple mobile mount finished in textured matte glass. On iPhone 11, the textured glass around the camera complements the polished glass. On the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the textured back glass is sturdy, non-slip, and fits well in the hand.

With normal use, textured glass can iimpregnating with materials from objects that come into contact with your iPhone, such as denim or the things you carry inside your pocket. When this material transfer occurs, the phone appears to have a scratch, but it can be removed in most cases. To clean iPhone, follow these steps:

– Unplug all cables andPay for the iPhone.

– Use a soft cloth, slightly damp and lint-free for example, a lens cloth.

– If the material is still present, use a soft, lint-free cloth dampened with warm soapy water.

– Prevents moisture from entering the openings.

– Do not use cleaning products or compressed air.

The iPhone has a oleophobic coating (which repels oils) resistant to fingerprints. Cleaning products and abrasive materials will eat away at this layer and could scratch your iPhone.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7

Again clean the iPhone immediately if it comes into contact with any material that can cause stains or other damage, such as:

– ink

– Dyes

– Makeup

– Dirt

– Foods

– Oils

– Lotions

Follow the same instructions to clean the terminal:

– Disconnect all cables and turn off iPhone.

– Uses a microfiber cloth



– Avoid that between humidity by openings.

– don’t use cleaning products or compressed air.

These models of the Apple mobile also have an oleophobic (oil-repellent) cover resistant to fingerprints. In the iPhone 8 or later, the layer is located both on the back and on the front. This layer will wear out with time and normal use. Cleaning products and abrasive materials will eat away at this layer and could scratch your iPhone.

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPhone 4s and iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 3G and iPhone (original)

As in the previous cases, follow the same steps. And above all DO NOT use to clean iPhone:

– Glass cleaner

– Household cleaning products

– Compressed air

– Aerosol sprays

– Solvents

– Ammonia

– Abrasive agents

The front glass surfaces feature an oleophobic coating. To remove fingerprint marks, clean these surfaces using a soft cloth lint free. The grease repellent capacity of this coating will decrease with time and normal use; rubbing the screen with an abrasive material will speed up this process and you could scratch the glass.

To clean the start button (and for Touch ID to work properly), use a soft, lint-free cloth. To clean dirt that may accumulate around the opening of the SIM tray on model 5c use a soft microfiber cloth and dampen it with a little isopropyl alcohol. Gently remove dirt from the port opening, preventing moisture from entering.