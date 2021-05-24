Apple says HomePod and HomePod mini will be compatible with Apple Music lossless sound

Last week Apple made an interesting move. Its music streaming platform, Apple Music, added lossless sound at no additional cost to subscribers. Amazon, minutes later, did the exact same thing. Interestingly, none of the company’s wireless earbuds support this new quality, and the HomePods and HomePod mini were initially confirmed to not either. But in the end it won’t be like this.

And it is that Apple has published a support document in which it ensures the following: “HomePod and HomePod mini currently use AAC to guarantee excellent audio quality. Lossless support is coming in a future software update“That is, the two Apple smart speakers will support lossless sound, a priori, without any limitation.

Understanding lossless sound support on Apple devices

Following Apple’s announcement, Apple Music lossless support is as follows. On the one hand, HomePod and HomePod mini will be compatiblebut after receiving a software update we don’t know when it will arrive. From the words of Apple, it seems that there will be no limitation in sound quality, but we will have to wait to find out.

On the other hand, we have the AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, as well as the Beats headphones. These use the AAC codec, which we already know is limited to about 256 kbps. According to Apple, “Bluetooth connections do not support lossless sound.” Does that mean that we will not be able to listen to music if we activate the lossless format? Absolutely. The music will be heard as normal, just not in the highest quality.

What alternatives do we have? Use cables. Using the 3.5mm jack to Lightning adapter, which has a built-in DAC, we will be able to listen to music up to 24-bit / 48 kHz. However, to access Hi-Res Lossless, which has a 24-bit / 192 kHz resolution, we will need an external DAC on both the iPhone and iPad or Mac.

AirPods Max.

If we have AirPods Max, we will have to use a 3.5mm Lightning cable designed by Apple that costs 39 euros and, in addition, a Lightning adapter to 3.5 mm jack if we want to connect it to the iPhone. However, given the analog-to-digital talk process that occurs on cable, playback will not be completely lossless.

As for Dolby Atmos, this format is compatible with all AirPods and Beats with W1 or H1 chip, in addition to those third-party devices that are compatible with Dolby Atmos.

More information | Manzana