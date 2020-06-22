Apple confirmed on Monday the movement with which it had been speculating in the technology industry for years and announced that it will stop using Intel chips in its Mac computers and will move to using self-made microprocessors, thus following the steps of the rest of its devices.

It was the CEO of the firm, Tim Cook, who revealed the novelty in the inaugural talk of the WWDC developers conference that started this Monday, and that this year is being held, for the first time in its 31 editions, exclusively digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cook described the day as “historic day for the Mac”, assured that the silicon chips that the company will manufacture will offer greater performance and announced that the new operating system for macOS Big Sur computers announced also this Monday is already prepared to be compatible with these processors.

Apple has been using Intel chips for its computers since 2006, when it abandoned the PowerPC-based processors it used until then. On that occasion, the change of chip provider was also announced at the WWDC conference a year earlier, in 2005.

The bitten apple company already uses its own chips based on ARM architecture (the same on which the microprocessors announced today will be built) on its iPhone phones and iPad tablets, so with the inclusion of the Mac, all its main products will pass to depend on own technology.

Although the first Mac model with the new chips isn’t expected until 2021, the reason Apple has already proceeded with the official announcement is to give developers enough time to adapt and optimize their software to the new technology, which is why which also made more sense to make the announcement in the framework of an event like WWDC.

In July last year, the firm headed by Tim Cook announced an agreement to acquire the $ 1 billion Intel smartphone modem chip business, through which 2,200 microprocessor company workers moved to Apple, in addition to equipment and intellectual property.

👍 I like it

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad