Since 2001, Apple had been baptizing its operating system as Mac OS X. Since Cheetah version 10.0, the systems that came relied on that basic number. Even Catalina, the last version until this Monday, which changed to macOS and was still a 10.X version; specifically 10.15.

This nomenclature, however, says goodbye after almost two decades of history with macOS Big Sur 11.0. The new version of the system that will arrive with a new design and transition to Apple chips, among other novelties, clearly represents a new stage for those from Cupertino.

Big Sur was not macOS version 10.16, but 11.0

Goodbye 10.X, hello 11.X

At the Apple 2020 Global Developer Conference this year has been held without an audience and previously recorded, with outstanding production work behind it, the latest major update for Apple’s desktops and laptops It has not arrived as version 10.16, but as version 11.0.

This represents an important change at the height of the transition that is coming in the teams of the bitten apple: As it has been speculated for months, their Macs will use Apple’s ARM processors soon. Those from Cupertino say goodbye to Intel and the x86 architecture they have been using for the past 15 years.

Those from Cupertino say goodbye to Intel and the x86 architecture they have been using for the past 15 years

A transition, the fourth after the jump to PowerPC, then to Mac OS X and finally to Intel processors, which “It will help make the Mac better than ever”, as they have highlighted in the presentation carried out during this WWDC 2020. They have promised that it will be smooth, they have announced that all the native applications of the system are already prepared to be used natively in the processors made in Apple, as well as others of third parties, such as Final Cut Pro or Logic Pro.

To adapt the rest, developers will need to use xCode to recompile their software code and get binaries called “Universal 2”, which will be compatible with both Intel-based equipment and Apple’s ARM chips. Added to this is Rosetta 2, a component that automatically translates Intel application code to application code for Apple chips, new virtualization environments, and the ability to run iOS and iPadOS applications on macOS.

Share

macOS Big Sur 11.0: Apple says goodbye to almost two decades of Mac OS X