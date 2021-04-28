Apple sales far exceed Wall Street estimates

(Bloomberg) – Apple Inc. reported quarterly revenue crushing Wall Street expectations, driven by sales of the iPhone 12 5G line of smartphones and purchases of iPads and Macs as people continued to work and study from home. .

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant reported fiscal second quarter sales of $ 89.6 billion, up 54% from the same period in 2020. Analysts, on average, estimated a figure of $ 77.3 billion, according to data. compiled by Bloomberg. Earnings were $ 1.40 a share, which also easily beat Wall Street forecasts.

As has become customary in recent quarters, Apple did not provide projections.

The world’s largest technology company has thrived during the pandemic. Supply chains were disrupted early last year. Yet millions of people were forced to work and study from home, skyrocketing demand for iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. Now that vaccines are spreading and some consumers are returning to office and school, Apple will have They struggle to keep interest levels on their devices equally high.

The company’s shares were up about 4% in post-market trading after finishing at $ 133.58 in New York. Stocks have lagged other big tech companies so far this year.

The iPhone 12 went on sale during the year-end quarter, but sales of the smaller iPhone 12 mini and more expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max didn’t take off until November. That means the second fiscal quarter was the first full financial period for this new 5G phone line. Apple also released new MacBook Pros, a Mac mini, MacBook Air, new AirPods, new iPads, and updated Apple Watches.

