Apple reveals that its new operating system will be called “homeOS”

A new operating system would come to the Apple ecosystem. This is how a job offer posted last week on Apple’s website. It is about homeOS, a name that we did not know until now and that will be added to the already known iOS, watchOS, tvOS.

Specifically, in the job offer, the Cupertino company is looking for a software engineer to join the Apple Music team. You will work with Apple systems engineers, learn the inner workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS and homeOS, says the open position detail.

For his man, we could think that homeOS is intended for the Apple TV or the HomePod. However, Apple classifies this new operating system as “mobile”. Although the company does not provide more details in the job offer, it would be a sign that it would reach certain mobile devices.

homeOS, the new player in the Apple ecosystem

Ecosystem Apple already has macOS for the Mac, iOS for the iPhone, watchOS for the Apple Watch and iPadOS for the iPad. For sure, it is difficult to predict on which mobile device the new homeOS may land, since it is not simply an app, but an operating system, that is, the backbone of the product it reaches.

Now, if we remove the “mobile” from the equation and take as a reference one of the rumors commented on by Mark Gurman, We could think that it is a system that will come to a HomePod with Apple TV integrated. This certainly makes a lot more sense, even though it is a fixed station device.

It is also possible for Apple to use it in its own HomeKit accessories. At the moment, the company relies on third-party products, but it would not be strange if it increases its catalog of its own products.

Regarding the job offer, those who wish to apply must have the “ability to write clear, high-performance code in Objective-C, C, and C ++“as well as” deep understanding of system programming and CS basics. “

The “new normal” is in process and Apple indicates that this position will be face-to-face in the offices of the Santa Clara Valley (Cupertino), California, that is, in Apple Park.

Precisely, from there it will be held from next June 7, virtually, a new edition of WWDC. It is nothing more and nothing less than the perfect event for Apple to provide details on the new homeOS. Now we only have to wait to know more details.

