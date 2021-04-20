Apple reveals its Bluetooth Magic keyboard with Touch ID

Apple has surprised at its first event of the year, held virtually from its headquarters in Cupertino, California. In addition to an unexpected new iMac with the first design change in years and that arrives in multiple colors, the firm has revealed that this will be accompanied by a renewed Magic Keyboard.

The peripheral now accompanies the new computers in its tonalities, in addition to adopting a more rounded shape. The version that the firm marketed until now, baptized as Magic Keyboard 2, was launched in 2015, from which time it has remained without an update.

Magic Keyboard with Tocuh ID

Since the arrival of Touch ID to Macbooks in late 2016, its inclusion was expected to make the leap to the Bluetooth keyboard at some point. The fingerprint recognition system was one of Apple’s most differential contributions to the iPhone, opening a new paradigm in security for mobile devices.

New Magic Keyboard with lock button in the upper right corner and quick access to Emojis.

Years later, the Magic Keyboard comes in one of two versions that can be chosen when configuring the iMac. One of them will have a direct computer lock button in the right corner, while the other will replace this key with Touch ID.

Developing…

Related