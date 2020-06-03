When the Covid-19 crisis began to hit hard in Wuhan, Apple was one of the first major brands to close its stores in China. And also in reopening them when the situation allowed it. Now, when the Coronavirus front is in the West, in some places we have already started de-escalation, and that means the reopening of many businesses. Among them Apple, which has reopened “almost 100 of our stores worldwide”.

Measures to comply with at Apple Stores

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Physical Sales and Human Resources, has addressed all Apple consumers in a letter noting that “Our commitment is to move forward with the reopening only when we are sure that we can return to serve the customers of our stores. We examine all available data, including local cases, short and long-term trends, and the guidance of national and local health officials. ”

What stores are open, more space

With a hundred open right now, Apple recommends that we use the search tool ‘Find a Store’ to see which ones the closest to where we live or in the city in which we are confined.

According to the company, we will find the same personnel as before the store closed, although the situation will be different because “you will find a lot of space” due to limiting customers in the store, to ensure that the effective safety distance is respected. Personalized individual attention service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store it will remain the same.

Mandatory masks and measurements

TBoth the Apple Store staff and customers will have to wear face masks. And if by chance you don’t have it, “we will provide them to customers who do not bring their own.” door temperature controls, and health questions will be posted for those with symptoms – such as a cough or fever – or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID-19.

Daily disinfection

Another essential requirement, throughout the day in all stores in-depth cleanings will be carried out “Enhanced that will place special emphasis on all surfaces, products on display and high traffic areas.”

Pickup or shipping online

When buying, you can also choose to do it online, And Apple will offer you two alternatives: “we can send it to your home” or arrange for you to move around and pick it up “comfortably in our stores”. Online and phone customer service and support stay the same.

Possible closing again of a store

According to the directive, “These are not decisions that we make in a hurry. AND opening a store does not in any way mean that we do not take the preventive step of closing it again if local conditions justify it ”.