At the time when the Coronavirus crisis threatened China, Apple was one of the first major brands to close its stores in the country, and then had to carry out that measure when Covid-19 became a global pandemic. Now When the Coronavirus front is in the West, in some parts we have already started de-escalation, and that means the reopening of many businesses.

In fact, for a month, Apple has been reopening “almost 100 of our stores worldwide”. And now it’s Spain’s turn.

Reopening of Apple stores in Spain

As reported by Europa Press, Apple has announced the reopening of four of its stores in Spain starting this Thursday, June 4. And it will take it for granted by adopting safety procedures such as temperature control or limited capacity within the physical space, to guarantee the health of employees and customers.

From Apple Spain they hope to be able to offer their customers “the service and support they need, either to pick up a new product or receive help with one they already have.” Therefore, measures such as social distancing or face shields. And inside each Apple Store there can only be “a limited number of visitors at a time”, reason why the company warns that “there may be a delay time for customers without an appointment”.

Neither Madrid nor Barcelona

Of the 11 official Apple stores in Spain, at the moment the company will only open 4 of them:

– Calle Colón, en Valencia

– Puerto Venecia, in Zaragoza

– New Condomina, in Murcia

– La Cañada, in Marbella

The other 7 will remain closed, which means that you will not be able to go to the Apple Stores in Madrid, Barcelona or Valladolid at the moment, nor is there any date of its opening, since those three cities are still in the Phase 1 of the de-escalation, while the others that do open are in Phase 2.