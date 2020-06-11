With WWDC 11 days away and new betas for all operating systems just around the corner, Apple has posted an article on its developer portal. exposing how to send a good bug report. In the article Apple shares some tips to make the information clear and useful.

Bugs are an inevitable part of the development process

As Apple acknowledges in the first sentence of the article, bugs are an inevitable part of the development process. Although it may be unpleasant to find them, once done we can help Apple correct them by reporting them correctly. The company makes available to all developers the Feedback Assistant tool to report errors with Apple products or software and the Product Feedback tool where any user, developer or not, can inform Apple than you want. In both cases Apple gives us several very important tips.

When we send a bug report the first thing with what we will start is with the title, which has to be descriptive. “Missing events in Calendar app” only gives part of the error, instead “Calendar events in macOS 10.15.4 disappear after creating a quick event” gives much more information. This information and detail helps feedback reviewers understand the situation and inform the team necessary to correct the error.

We cannot fix errors that we do not know about.

After the title we have to describe the situation. In this field Apple requests that let’s be extensively descriptive. Explanations like “When I create an event on the calendar it disappears after a moment” leave with more questions than they answer: How did you create it, using a quick event or dragging to create it again? How long does that “moment” last? Has it disappeared after changing apps or have you stayed in the same app? In this sense, a description like the following is of great value:

1.Click the Quick Event button in the Calendar app. 2.Fill an event with any title. 3.Press Return. Actual results: The event appears in the correct place on my calendar but then disappears. Expected results: The calendar event should appear and remain on my calendar.

Once we have reported the situation it is important that let’s add any particular detailFor example, if we have the session started in iCloud, if we have any Accessibility option activated, if it fails on other devices, etc.

Last but not least, in a good bug report it is tremendously useful that we can capture a video, or screenshot, of the situation. Often times, as Apple puts it, “this information is invaluable” as it provides many details that we might have even overlooked in the report.

With beta versions of all operating systems making a new leap on June 22, the importance of bug reports grows exponentially. Apple recommends that we send a report for all the errors that we find, after all, they cannot fix the errors that they do not know.

