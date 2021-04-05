Apple releases the SMS of its “defectors”

By Gregory wallace

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) – Apple has been withholding text messages from some former iPhone users. But now you have a solution to free them.

Users who have moved from iPhones to other devices (running the Android operating system, for example) have said that days or even weeks after making the switch, their inbox appeared suspiciously empty.

That was because even though his phone number was moved to the new phone, the text messages were still being sucked into Apple’s iMessage system.

Now, people who give up their iPhone can enter their phone number on Apple’s website and will receive a text message with a confirmation code.

The code will cancel the iMessage service and free your text messages to go to your new phone.

The iMessage service routes text messages through Apple systems so Apple users (AAPL, Tech30) can message each other for free.

Apple said it had been working on a fix for the problem for months.