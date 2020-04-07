The apple company has just released the official versions of iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1 for all users who have devices compatible with these versions of the operating system. With this update, Apple fixes an issue that prevented devices with iOS 13.4 will participate in FaceTime calls with devices with iOS 9.3.6 and earlier versions, or with OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier versions.

These two minor updates come two weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, which introduced iCloud Folder Sharing, a new email toolbar, trackpad support for iPad and more.

IOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.4.1 updates are available on all compatible devices, and can be downloaded over the air in the Settings app. To access updates, users go to Settings> General> Software Update.

What’s new with iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1

First of all, the latest version of the operating systems fixes a FaceTime error, which was discovered shortly after the release of iOS 13.4 and macOS 10.15.4, and that prevented the iPhones, iPads, and Macs running these updates from making or receiving ‌FaceTime‌ calls from older devices that cannot be upgraded, such as the iPad‌ 2, 3rd Generation ‌iPad‌, iPhone 4S, generacióniPad‌ mini first generation, and iPod touch fifth generation.

IOS and iPadOS 13.4.1 also fixes a problem in the settings app, which can cause the choice of Bluetooth to fail in the quick action menu on the home screen.

On the other hand, iPadOS 13.4.1 also fixes a bug that could cause third Flashlight won’t turn on on new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, after the Flashlight button in the Control Center or on the lock screen is pressed.

