Apple Releases Security Patch for iPhone, iPad and Watch to Address Vulnerability

03/28/2021

On at 18:01 CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Recently Apple has had to deal with a serious vulnerability in its main devices. To combat this threat, the company has released a security patch for iPhone, iPad and Watch. In this way, if you have any of these products, we highly recommend installing this update.

This update comes for both current devices and some older ones. So, we find that our device will be updated to iOS / iPadOS 14.4.2, Watch 7.3.3 and iOS 12.5.2 for older devices. The threat was discovered by Google Project Zero researchers. Everything indicates that this vulnerability would have been exploited by hackers. It is a bug stored in Webkit, the Safari engine, and that works on all Apple devices. It is still unknown who has taken advantage of this vulnerability, and the number of people who have fallen prey to this security flaw. From TechCrunch they affirm that it has already been the third time this year that Apple has updated its devices for only a vulnerability in its systems.

As we have mentioned previously, if you have any of these devices, it is advisable to install this update.