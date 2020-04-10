Seeing the large number of people who have been confined all over the planet due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, Apple has decided to give a gift to all its users. The company has selected some Apple TV + series and made them free for everyone, regardless of whether you have subscribed to the service or not.

Promotion is already active in the United States, and should be activated throughout today in other countries including Spain. Variety gives us the clue that it could be from mid-afternoon, the equivalent of Friday morning in the United States and Mexico.

A chance to watch some of the best Apple series for free

These are the series and documentaries that are currently open to the public:

In principle, the only thing you must do to access these series is access the TV application on any Apple device and log in with your user account. On the Apple TV + channel you can access all the chapters even without subscription.

We don’t know how long this promotion will last, although it will surely be active for at least two weeks seeing that the worst of the pandemic begins to plague the United States these days. Anyway, don’t be charmed: it is a golden opportunity to check the quality of Apple’s own series.

