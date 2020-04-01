         Apple releases first beta of watchOS 6.2.5 for developers

The apple company released the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 6.2.5 update for developers, a week after launching the watchOS 6.2 update, which added in-app purchases to the Apple Watch app store, and a day after sowing the first beta version of iOS 13.4.5.

watchOS 6.2.5 It can be downloaded for free through the dedicated app ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ on the iPhone, heading to General> Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch must have at least 50% battery, it must be located in a charger and it must be within the range of the iPhone.

It is still unknown what features might be included in watchOS 6.2.5, if applicable, but we will update this article if we find anything new.

