Manzana Publicly released the final version of iOS 13.5, which now includes features created by the company to decrease the spread of COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 12 “> After several beta testing, Apple finally released it publicly the final version of iOS 13.5, which now includes features created by the company to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Venturebeat, an improvement in notification exposure and an enhanced Face ID have been added to the version of the operating system, due to the use of masks by users after the coronavirus pandemic. “data-reactid =” 13 “> According According to the Venturebeat site, an improvement in the exposure of notifications and a Face ID enhanced to the version of the operating system have been added, due to the use of masks by users after the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 14 “> The new operating system support also includes the implementation of a special monitoring called Exposure Notification API, developed by Apple in conjunction with Google that will help monitoring of infections by COVID-19.

This new alternative offers iPhone users the ability to occasionally share anonymous device identifiers and different wireless proximity data across iOS and Android devices.

The new system will be deactivated by default and cannot be enabled unless an officially authorized notification application is installed.

Apple releases final version of iOS 13.5 operating system

Plus

Both companies announced that in more than 22 countries throughout the world, public health officials were given access to the API system, which is complemented by applications developed by governments and public health entities around the world.

The companies have come together and want to install one such application per country, built exclusively to deliver information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

iPadOS 13.5 is a substantial improvement in the Face ID biometric authentication system. “data-reactid =” 39 “> On the other hand, another integrated improvement in the operating system that will also come to iPadOS 13.5 is a substantial improvement in the authentication system Biometric Face ID.

From now on, the system will be able to quickly recognize a face that uses a facial mask, eliminating certain problems that the system has had in recent months.

These are other improvements integrated by Apple in version 13.5 of its iOS operating system:

The ability to disable the automatic prominence option while using the group video calling service on FaceTime. New face and rainbow effects included in watchOS 6.2.5. 2020 version of Pride analog and Pride Digital for combination with Nike sport watch Official tvOS 13.4 release .5

Apple releases final version of iOS 13.5 operating system appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 67 “> The post Apple releases the final version of the iOS 13.5 operating system appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.