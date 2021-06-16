Apple releases emergency update for iOS 12 devices

Despite the recent introduction of iOS 15, Apple is not forgetting its older devices. In the last hours the company launched an emergency update for older iPhone and iPad models still using iOS 12. The “patch” comes to fix three potentially dangerous security flaws, according to ZDNet.

According to available information, two of the three vulnerabilities “have been actively exploited.” This means that the affected devices are exposed to potential cyberattacks that take advantage of these shortcomings. The Cupertino firm urges you to download and install the emergency update as soon as possible.

Logically, being a security update for iOS 12, the potentially vulnerable iPhone and iPad models are not the most current. With the release of version 12.5.4 of its mobile operating system, Apple fulfills its obligation to keep its public protected, even if you don’t use their latest products.

iOS 12 and a necessary emergency update

The security “patch” is available only on devices who did not receive new software after iOS 12. This means that the compatible models are the iPhone 5s, 6 and 6 Plus, and the iPad Air, mini 2 and mini 3, in addition to the sixth generation iPod Touch.

It is worth noting, in addition, that this security update is not available for more current devices that -for some reason- continue to run iOS 12. In this case, the recommendation is to move towards the most recent version of Apple’s operating system.

At WWDC 2021, the Cupertino company announced the news of iOS 15, software that will be available for a wide range of devices. In fact, in the list of compatible models the incorporation of the iPhone 6s surprised, a smartphone that is almost six years old.

Anyway, Apple also announced that the installation of the new version of the OS will not be mandatory. Thus, users with “old” versions of the apple mobile can choose to stay on iOS 14 (even if they are able to update to iOS 15), and continue to receive new updates intended only for security functions.

