No, it is not a typo. Apple has just released the third beta of iOS 13.5 as a continuation of the work done on the iOS 13.4.5 betas. The reason for this change is found in the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications API, the project that Google and Apple are jointly developing.

iOS 13.5 has an API change that requires a new SDK

iOS 13.5 and exposure notifications use an API necessary to build apps to fight the coronavirus. Xcode 11.5 has a new version of the iOS SDK necessary to be able to work with that APIHence, we see a jump from iOS 13.4.5 to iOS 13.5. This is the reason that of the two previous betas, we move on to the third of this new version.

Apple seems to be speeding up work on this project, probably in order to make the tools available to developers as soon as possible. The release of iOS 13.5 and its equivalent on iPadOS is scheduled for mid-May, so there could be two or three additional versions.

This initiative is not mandatory and each user must give their explicit permission to participate in it. Both companies shared details about the Privacy & Security of the system, among which stand out:

Each user MUST EXPLICITLY CHOOSE TO ENTER THE PROGRAM, activating within the app their explicit permission to do so. And you can withdraw from it, at any time. Neither Apple nor Google nor anyone else can activate this without the explicit consent of the user. The system does not collect position data from the phone, and does not share it with other devices, nor with companies. The user controls at all times the information he wants to share, and if he wants to do so.

iOS 13.4.5 and now iOS 13.5 incorporate, in addition, other improvements to the operating system. Among the improvements, we find the possibility of sharing Apple Music songs on Instagram stories. And a couple of Mail related bugs are also removed.

Share



Apple launches the third beta of iOS 13.5 to support exposure notifications