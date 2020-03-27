Apple is one of the most important companies in the world, but it is also usually one of those that launches more expensive products. Proof of this are two of its exclusive apps: Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X, which are priced at 5,999 pesos and 3,799 pesos respectively.

Surprisingly Apple decided to put them for free in Mexico, although we can only use them for 90 days before you have to pay for them.

The idea of ​​Apple is that users can carefully test the apps during the closure caused by the crisis by COVID 19:

“We hope that customers who are at home looking for something new to learn will start creating new rhythms with Logic Pro X or create incredible videos with Final Cut Pro X.”

Final Cut Pro X is a professional video editing application, while Logic Pro X is a music creation app. The first had a 30-day free trial period, the second had never had it.

If you want to try Final Cut Pro X you can download the app from this link. The free trial of Logic Pro X will be activated in the course of next week.

