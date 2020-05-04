Apple today introduced the new version of your 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard, with twice as much storage as its predecessor in all standard configurations (ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB), SSD up to 4TB, a 10th generation quad-core processor, giving you up to 80% more performance.

It has a Retina Display, Touch Bar and Touch ID, immersive stereo speakers, and a battery that promises a whole day of independence.

This generation of MacBook introduces the new Magic Keyboard, first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and added to MacBook Air in March.

This new line of MacBook Pro is available upon request and has a price of 1,229 dollars, while its model for students is 1,199. In Mexico, its initial price is 32,999 pesos.

MacBooks represents 9% of the company’s total revenue.

Technical Specifications: APPLE MACBOOK 13 ″ (2020)

SCREEN: Retina 13.3-inch IPS (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) with 500 nits of brightness, True-Tone and P3.

PROCESSOR:

Intel Core i5 8th generation with 4 cores at 1.4GHz and Turbo 3.9GHz

Intel Core i7 8th generation with 4 cores at 1.7GHz and Turbo 4.5GHz

Intel Core i5 10th generation with 4 cores at 2.0 GHz and Turbo 3.8GHz

Intel Core i7 10th generation with 4 cores at 2.3GHz and Turbo 4.1GHz

MEMORY:

8/16 GB LPDDR3 2,133 MHz

16 / 32GB LPDDR4X 3,733MHz

GRAPH:

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

STORAGE: 256 GB, 1/2/4 TB SSD

DRUMS: 58.2Wh LiPo with up to 10 hours of web browsing and 61W USB Type-C charger

PORTS: 2/4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), USB 3.1 Gen 2, 3.5mm jack

CONNECTIVITY: 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0

KEYBOARD: Magic Keyboard with scissor mechanism, TouchBar, Touch ID

SOUND: Dolby Atmos compatible stereo sound and three microphones

OPERATING SYSTEM: macOS Catalina

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: 30.41 x 21.24 x 1.56 cm and 1.4 kg

OTHERS: 720p Facetime HD front camera, Force touch trackpad

.