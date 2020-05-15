         Apple Releases 2020 Supplier Responsibility Report

Apple has released the 2020 Supplier Responsibility Report, which, among other measures, details Apple’s plans to improve the security of your supply chain. This report is created based on interviews with more than 52,000 employees from more than 49 countries.

The entire 115-page document begins with a tim cook quote:

We know how creating is as important as what you create, so at Apple, people are at the heart of everything we do and every product we make.

Safety and hygiene in the workplace

Then the vice president of operations, Sabih Khan, signs a letter detailing the changes Apple has made to ensure hygiene and good working conditions for employees. Here is a fragment of it:

Our Progress Report on Supplier Responsibility is a retrospective look at the progress we made last year to make those commitments a reality. But first I want to share some of the steps we are taking in our global supply chain right now to address the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, and to ensure that people can return to work safely, because everyone has the right to a safe and healthy workplace. This pandemic has left no country untouched and we want to thank all of our suppliers around the world for their commitment, flexibility, and care for their equipment, as we navigate the complex and rapidly changing impacts of COVID-19. From the beginning, we work with our suppliers to develop and execute a plan that puts people’s health first. Thousands of Apple employees have worked tirelessly to execute that plan in partnership with our suppliers around the world. As we develop tools and implement best practices across our supply chain, we also share what we learn inside and outside of our industry. We have not allowed COVID-19 to undermine the values ​​that have long defined who we are, values ​​rooted in the responsibilities we have with each other and with the planet.

There are several measures that Apple has taken to ensure that working conditions, in all the positions of all your suppliers, be optimal. Some of the most important are:

Require personal protective equipment during work and in common areas.

Provide disinfectant and masks to employees.

Improve deep cleaning protocols.

Redesign and reconfigure the factory plans, where necessary, to maintain the distances between operators.

Apply flexible work schedules and staggered work shifts to maximize interpersonal space.

Supplier efficiency, water consumption and audits

Along with these measures, and moving away from the current health situation, Apple has shared some numbers and data:

The number of suppliers committed to achieving a “zero waste” dynamic has increased by 53% compared to the previous year.

More than 115,000 million liters of water have been conserved in 2019.

Apple has seen 100% participation in third-party audits of tin, tantalum, tungsten, gold and cobalt smelters and refiners.

The number of high-performance providers has increased 13% over the previous year.

Fewer than 1% of Apple vendors have been deemed underperforming.

41 people have participated in the intensive course in development, all the students have graduated.

More than 154,700 providers have used Apple’s SEED program and its education options.

$ 1.3 million has been returned to employees in recruiting fees during 2019.

Apple has a supply and supplier chain in more than 49 countries, a notable increase compared to 30 in 2018. This report is the result of more than 52,000 employee interviews and 1,142 audits that took place during 2019.

