As the global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 ruthlessly strikes the economies of different countries and thousands of companies adjust their numbers to meet their obligations, The American giant Apple surprises everyone again with a new announcement.

On this occasion, The Manzanita firm officially unveiled a new version of its 13-inch MacBook Pro, one of its most successful laptop models..

The brand new version It stands out for having tenth generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, faster RAM memory and greater storage capacity, among other advances.

However, among the most anticipated novelties highlights the Magic Keyboard, already present in other company laptops.

Look also

These new glasses are capable of detecting thermal images remotely for the early detection of COVID-19.

The manufacturer specified that each of its keys has a stroke of just 1 mm, as in other models, but stressed that these will offer greater durability compared to the previous generation.

Some specs

Apple will give users the chance to configure the new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors.

According to the firm, both chips offer 80% more graphics performance than the previous generation.

Likewise, Users will also have the chance to configure their new terminal with up to 32 GB of RAM..

However, the most interesting thing for specialists is that the speed of this memory reaches 3,733 MHz.

From Apple they specified that the cheaper models of the new generation do not incorporate these renewed components.

The brand new teams

The new entry model offers an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, two USB-C ports and 8 GB of 2,133 MHz RAM.

However, the team does offer the new Magic Keyboard and a 256 GB SSD solid state memory disk. (double the previous entry model).

The new terminals maintain the Touch Bar, but now they also offer a physical escape key.

On the other hand, the arrow keys also received some changes and now have the “inverted T” distribution with the aim of facilitating its use in certain scenarios.

Likewise, Along with the Touch Bar, Apple also decided to include the Touch ID fingerprint reader, present in previous MacBook Pro models.

Users will be able to use the reader to log into macOS, make payments with Apple Pay, or even enter passwords automatically.

To preserve security, Touch ID is supported by the T2 chip, which protects computer information and speeds up certain everyday processes.

On the other hand, new MacBook Pro has twice the storage of the previous generation.

Entry or base model starts at 256GB, but users can configure the machine with up to 4TB Solid State Drive (SSD).

On the other hand, the screen is the same 13 inch IPS panel, that is to say, no modifications compared to previous generation.

However, like the previous generation, offers high resolution, 500 nits of brightness and is compatible with the DCI-P3 color space.

On the other hand also includes True Tone technology, which allows you to change the color temperature based on the surrounding lighting.

MacBook Pro Availability and Pricing

New computers in the 13-inch MacBook Pro range can now be purchased in the United States and Spain.

In Argentina, as usually happens in this type of case with official distributors, the delay time usually varies between 2 and 3 weeks..

The entry-level model of the new generation is priced at US $ 1,299 (some Argentinian $ 116,104 if you take the solidarity dollar or some $ 155,880 Argentines if the Dolar blue).

While, Models with the 10th generation of Intel processors and the fastest RAM can be purchased from as low as $ 2,321 (some Argentinian $ 207,450 if you take the solidarity dollar or some Argentinian $ 278,520 if the Dolar blue).

.