Apple rejected 35% of apps submitted to the App Store

The lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games is providing us a very interesting door to the interiors of both companies, and also from third parties. Data that are normally kept under the seal of confidentiality, but that, having been claimed by one or another party for the judicial hearing, have come to light and allow us to know more and better about two technological technologies, one of them very influential and the other which is intended to be disruptive, and the situation in which that leaves third parties.

One of the issues we talk about on a recurring basis, in relation to Apple, is its policies with the App Store, specifically the tight control it exercises over what is published in the store. A control that the company justifies as a protection measure for users, but that on occasion has been used by the company to veto those applications associated with services, which did not offer the possibility of subscribing to them through the App Store, thus reporting to Apple 30% of the subscription price. Such was the case, for example, with WordPress.

One of the doubts that accompanies us since we considered the Apple business model is how many apps pass the review filter and finally arrive at the store, a fact that we know today from MacRumors, and that shows us that, as We already assumed, getting through the filters and obtaining approval is not an easy process. So much so that between 2017 and 2019 Apple rejected more than a third of the applications that were candidates to enter the App Store. One in three failed at some point in the review.

As we see in said data, Apple receives around five million apps annually, about 100,000 per week, and has a team of 500 people who carry out the manual review part. It is true, however, that not all these apps reach the team of reviewers, since previously automatic tests are carried out, in which the first discards are made.

To this end, Apple has an extensive set of tools that perform multiple tests dynamics that range from requests for access to privacy-related functions to battery use. In addition, they also have a tool that allows you to review the source code of the apps, so it is possible to analyze their operation and identify potentially dangerous actions or actions not allowed by the company.

What do you think of these numbers? Do you think that Apple is ensuring the safety of its users, or do you think on the contrary that it exceeds and exercises a control that goes beyond what is reasonable and permissible?