Apple regrets and removes the photo of the Samsung Galaxy from one of its ads

Apple withdraws the “controversial” image.

Apple is one of the most important firms in the world and every action it takes is usually looked at with a magnifying glass. What seemed like a smart advertising move or, failing that, an intention to get closer to the competition, in the end it has come to nothing.

Because if a few days ago we told you that Apple had used an image of a Galaxy to advertise one of its products, said image just disappeared.

Apple removes the image in which it used a Samsung Galaxy

Less than a week is what it took the Cupertino firm to withdraw one of the most “controversial” images in memory. If you still don’t know, it all comes from an image that Apple published in Amazon USA on the Beats Studio purchase page, some new wireless headphones from Cupertino.

On said purchase page, a person was seen wearing headphones… with a Samsung Galaxy S21. Actually it was not a mistake but in reminding all Android users, that these headphones were also compatible with Google’s operating system smartphones.

However, as we read in Phone Arena, something must have happened because Apple has removed the image overnight, without warning. The curious, that the image has not been replaced but directly deleted.

The motives? They are not known. It is possible that Apple did not like that the image made the headlines of many digital ones and as a result of the advertising made to Samsung, it removed it. Another option is that the “bosses” did not like to advertise direct competition. Whatever, the image is gone and a similar one is not expected.

This shows that the rapprochement between Apple and Android is far from being achieved and that also, Apple wants you to use its new headphones with an iPhone phone.

