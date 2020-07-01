Apple is refining Apple Arcade’s content strategy by canceling contracts for some games and focusing on those who can keep and interest subscribers. An interesting move that we will see its long-term effects.

A realignment in the selection of future content

As published by Bloomberg Apple has contacted some development studios to communicate your new strategy when choosing content for Apple Arcade. Apparently, some of the games that were planned do not have enough appeal since Apple is looking for games that keep users interested.

The change in the selection of content that we can find in the service gives us few clues to the evolution of Apple Arcade. Apple does not reveal numbers or statistics of the use of the platform so we can only try to draw some conclusions. In an official statement, collected by Bloomberg, Apple expresses that its intention is always that of “grow and evolve the catalog of Apple Arcade”:

Apple Arcade has redefined what a gaming service can be, making unlimited gaming available to subscribers and their families on all their Apple devices. We are proud to have launched the first mobile gaming subscription service that now features over 120 games, many of which have been awarded and widely celebrated for their art and gameplay. The vision has always been to grow and evolve the Apple Arcade catalog, and we can’t wait for our users to try out the games the developers are working on now.

Apple Arcade users will hardly notice any changes in the long-term service catalog, although the general direction of the platform may experience a long-term readjustment. While Apple is focused on bringing us what they consider the best games for Apple Arcade we will continue to enjoy the current extensive catalog.

