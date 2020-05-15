San Francisco (USA) .. The American multinational Apple announced this Thursday the purchase of the virtual reality firm NextVR, thus reinforcing its commitment to this technology called to occupy a prominent place in the world of video games and entertainment in the coming years.

NextVR, based in Newport Beach (California, USA), specializes in the production and broadcast of major sporting events and concerts such as the NBA Basketball League Finals, both live and on delayed recordings.

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally don’t go into detail about our plans or goals,” the company that Tim Cook leads said in a statement.

The company also did not disclose the amount of the operation, but journalistic information indicates that it could have closed at around $ 100 million.

NextVR has around a hundred employees and has Comcast Ventures, Time Warner Investments and Golden State Warriors basketball team co-owner Peter Guber among its investors.

At the end of April, Apple revealed with the publication of its accounts that it is already noticing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with significant drops in sales of its computer banners: the iPhone, the Mac and the iPad, although for the moment resists thanks to the rise in services and wearable technology.

Thus, revenue from sales of iPhone phones, which continue to constitute the company’s main business, fell 6.7% in the last three months; while those of Mac computers fell 3%; and those of iPad tablets, 10%.

Only wearable technology (which includes devices such as the popular AirPods headphones or Apple Watch watches) and services such as Apple Music, Apple Care, Apple News + and Apple TV + – the company’s major strategic bets – experienced year-on-year growth of 22.5 % and 16.6%, respectively. EFE

