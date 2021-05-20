Apple recognizes the problem and compares it to iOS

“There are no viruses in Macs” is one of the myths that have spread the most during the last two decades. While it is true that malware is not as common as in Windows, it does occur and more and more. So much so that now Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi says that has reached unacceptable levels. Although of course, as an argument to defend the closed iOS system.

During the day of yesterday Craig Federighi took the stand to testify in the antitrust case of Apple and Epic Games. As we have already seen, the problem is in the background and Epic Games has taken Apple to court for not allowing it to use its own distribution platform on iOS. The trial, whatever the result, is leaving interesting statements.

“I’ve had a couple of family members get some malware on their Macs”

Craig Federighi’s strategy during the declaration has been to highlight the security benefits of the closed iOS system. That is, using security as an argument in favor of not opening the operating system to others to directly distribute apps and services without going through Apple’s review system and its App Store.

At a certain point in the statement, the judge asked Craig Federighi why there are no multiple stores on iOS like there are on the Mac. Craig’s response was somewhat surprising, revealing that there is a significant lack of security on the Mac compared to iOS. With this he argued that if they were just as tolerant in iOS, security would also be compromised and even more so because it is a much more used system.

In his own words:

“iOS has set a dramatically higher bar for client protection. The Mac is not meeting that bar today. And that’s despite the fact that Mac users inherently download less software and are subject to a base of attackers much less financially motivated. If you took Mac security techniques and applied them to the iOS ecosystem, with all those devices, all that value would be exploited to a dramatically worse degree than is already happening on the Mac. And as I say Today we have a level of malware on the Mac that we do not find acceptable and is much worse than iOS. “

Craig Federighi made further comparisons, claiming for example that iOS is a platform that even children and babies can use how safe it is. On the contrary, he said that in macOS that does not happen and even his relatives have received malware.

The interesting thing about the statement is that it can reach clash directly with what Apple has always promised in its ecosystem: security and trust. On Apple’s own website when talking about security in macOS they say: “Download apps safely from the App Store or the internet.” Or for example that “when you install internet apps on your Mac, Gatekeeper ensures that Apple has checked the security for malicious software before you run them for the first time.”

Via | Bloomberg